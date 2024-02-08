Ram Mandir Inauguration: Helicopter Services to Ayodhya from Lucknow to Begin From THIS Date | Image: X/Representative

Ayodhya: As the eagerly anticipated Pran Pratishtha event at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step to facilitate devotees' travel.

CM Yogi to inaugurate helicopter services

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate helicopter services from various cities in the state, providing a convenient and swift means of reaching Ayodhya for the historic occasion.

The helicopter services will commence from Lucknow on Friday (January 19) and will connect Ayodhya to key cities, including Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, and Mathura.

The government has already established the fares for these services, and plans are underway to extend the helicopter connectivity to additional districts in the state in the near future.

In an effort to enhance the pilgrimage experience, the state government is introducing an aerial darshan of Ayodhya city and the Ram Temple for devotees.

The tourism department will oversee this initiative, and interested devotees can make advance bookings to avail themselves of this unique opportunity.

All about the helicopter ride

Mukesh Meshram, Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Tourism, stated that the Chief Minister's directive was to provide helicopter facilities to Ram devotees. The helicopter services will follow an operator model, ensuring accessibility to devotees and tourists.

The aerial darshan of Ayodhya city and the Ram Temple will offer devotees a captivating view of renowned tourist destinations, including Ram Mandir, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat. The duration of this air journey is set at a maximum of 15 minutes, with a fixed fare of Rs 3,539 per devotee.

Each helicopter ride can accommodate up to five devotees, with a weight limit of 400 kg. The services are designed to cater to the 126 km distance from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya Dham, with a fixed fare of Rs 11,327 per devotee.

Director of the Tourism Department, Prakhar Mishra, shared plans for expanding the service based on demand. Devotees can access helicopter services from various locations, including Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Barsana (Mathura), and Agra. The fixed fares for these services range from Rs 14,159 to Rs 35,399 per devotee, depending on the distance covered.

The fixed fares are one-way, and the frequency of helicopter flights will be adjusted based on the number of devotees, ensuring a seamless and accessible travel experience for pilgrims heading to Ayodhya Dham.