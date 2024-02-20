English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Heavy Shower, Hailstorm Lashes Jalaun And Nearby Areas | Watch

A few districts in Uttar Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall along with hailstorm on Tuesday.

Abhishek Tiwari
Hailstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun
Hailstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s weather on Tuesday turned gusty after a few districts in the state experienced heavy rainfall along with hailstorm amid a decline in the cold waves and dense fog across the state. A visual has surfaced from the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, capturing heavy rain and hailstorm along with gusty wind.

The hilly areas, including, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are receiving heavy snowfall since the past few days.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), snowfall over hilly areas is likely to continue on Wednesday as well. Not only this, this will also impact the plain area, where moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur. Additionally, at a few places, isolated hailstorms with gusty wind are also likely to take place.

The IMD has also issued an alert for rainfall and hailstorm in the plain region.  

 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

