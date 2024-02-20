Advertisement

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s weather on Tuesday turned gusty after a few districts in the state experienced heavy rainfall along with hailstorm amid a decline in the cold waves and dense fog across the state. A visual has surfaced from the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, capturing heavy rain and hailstorm along with gusty wind.

The hilly areas, including, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are receiving heavy snowfall since the past few days.

Advertisement

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), snowfall over hilly areas is likely to continue on Wednesday as well. Not only this, this will also impact the plain area, where moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur. Additionally, at a few places, isolated hailstorms with gusty wind are also likely to take place.

The IMD has also issued an alert for rainfall and hailstorm in the plain region.