Ghaziabad: In a distressing incident, a 30-year-old man first killed his wife and then dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after spending hours with his wife’s dead body. Surprisingly, the man before ending his life clicked pictures of his dead wife and allegedly sent it to his relatives. Meanwhile, after the incident surfaced, the matter was informed to the police, following which the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

According to the reports, the man strangled his wife to death on Friday before hanging himself.

Bodies have been shifted to mortuary for post-mortem, say police

Confirming the incident, a senior police official stated that a man allegedly strangled his wife to death, stayed beside her dead body for hours and sent pictures to relatives before hanging himself here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Goswami (30) and his wife Priya (28). It came to fore during the preliminary inquiry that Shyam clicked several pictures and sent them to his relatives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said, at around 1 pm Shyam Goswami hanged himself. "After seeing the photos on WhatsApp Goswami's younger brother Praveen reached his house and found the bodies," the officer said.

The couple was living in Shankar vihar colony of Ankur vihar Loni for the last three years. Their six-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents in Etah district, police said.

Goswami used to sell car accessories while his wife Priya worked at a private company, they said.

"Prima facie, it appears that Goswami suspected his wife of adultery. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated," the DCP said.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

