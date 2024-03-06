×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Massive LPG Cylinder Blast Occurs in Lucknow, 5 Members of Family Die

A massive LPG cylinder blast at a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow led to the killing of at least five people of a family including 3 children.

Reported by: Digital Desk
LPG cylinder blast
A massive LPG cylinder blast in Lucknow led to the death of 5 members of a family | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lucknow Cylinder Blast: A massive LPG cylinders blast that took place at a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow led to the killing of at least five people of a family including three children of the age 2 years, 4 years and 7 years. The intensity of the blast was so massive that several others also got injured during the incident. The tragic incident took place on Tuesday night at a house located in the Kakori region of Lucknow. The deceased have been shifted to a mortuary and the injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A police official stated that after the cylinder blast a massive fire erupted in the house causing huge damage to the house and household items as well. On information, the local police along with the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. 

Injured are being treated at a hospital

The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Kakori region on Tuesday at around 10.30 pm, when the incident created a panic-like situation in the area.

According to the information, two cylinders exploded due to a short circuit at a house in Karokri's Hata Hazrat Saheb Kasba, causing injuries to a total of nine people. Following this, they were rushed to a hospital where five of them succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, the remaining four people are still being treated at the hospital.

A police source identified the deceased as Musheer (50), Husn Bano (45), Raiya (7), Uma (4) and Hina (2). Whereas the injured have been identified as Isha (17), Lakab (21), Ajmad (34) and
Anam (18).

It should be noted here that the fire was brought under control with the help of the local police force and fire brigade team. Further legal action into the matter is being taken. 

Further details related to the incident is being awaited. 
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 06:58 IST

