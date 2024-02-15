Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 26th, 2023 at 15:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh native held for bid to molest girl

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of attempting to molest a minor girl at Maravoor in Mangaluru taluk, Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Representative Image
Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of attempting to molest a minor girl at Maravoor in Mangaluru taluk, Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

He was identified as Gopal Binda, a native of Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

According to a complaint from the girl’s parents who are labourers from the northern region, the man sneaked into the room of the workers and tried to sexually assault the girl. The incident was reported on January 23.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed against him, said the police. 

Published January 26th, 2023 at 15:58 IST

