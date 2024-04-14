×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 02:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Maulana For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Kanpur

A Maulana in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district was arrested by the UP police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arrest
Maulana arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girl | Image:PTI/ Representational
Kanpur: A Maulana in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district was arrested by the UP police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Naubasta police station area, following which a complaint was filed before the police related to the incident. On the complaint, a case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused Maulana and he was arrested by the police.

According to the police sources, a complaint regarding the sexual assault was filed by the family of the minor girl, who levelled serious allegations against the Maulana of raping the minor.

As per the claims, the incident came to light after the health of the minor victim suddenly started deteriorating and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It was at the hospital that the doctors confirmed the sexual assault on the girl.

The entire incident allegedly took place near a mosque under the housing development outpost of Kanpur.

After the revelation of the incident, the family informed the police, following which the Kanpur police registered an FIR and arrested the Maulana. 
 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 02:03 IST

