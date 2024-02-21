English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated May 10th, 2023 at 07:06 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Primary school teacher presents fake COVID report to get poll duty exemption

A primary school teacher in Puranpur area here has been caught submitting a fake COVID-19 positive medical certificate for getting exemption from polling duty in the upcoming municipal elections, an official said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
UP School
Image: PTI/Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A primary school teacher in Puranpur area here has been caught submitting a fake COVID-19 positive medical certificate for getting exemption from polling duty in the upcoming municipal elections, an official said on Tuesday.

He said orders have been given to file an FIR against Ritu Tomar posted in Pachpeda village primary school of Puranpur block.

The official said Tomar was assigned the duty of the polling officer II in the polling party number three at the pink booth in the municipal elections slated for May 11.

"The teacher had given an application seeking exemption from election duty with a document certifying her as Covid positive," CDO Pilibhit, Dharmendra Pratap Singh said.

When the officers checked the certificate, they found that she had edited the document of another person for seeking exemption from polling duty, he said.

The CDO said he ordered Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Amit Kumar Singh on Tuesday to register an FIR against the teacher in this connection.

Advertisement

Published May 10th, 2023 at 07:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

10 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

10 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

10 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

11 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

11 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

11 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

11 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

11 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

11 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

11 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

11 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trump Compares Himself to Russia's Alexei Navalny Over Biden ‘Corruption

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Kagney Linn Karter, Adult Film Star, Cause Of Death Revealed

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. Silent Travel - This Trend Encourages You To Disconnect And Reconnect

    Travel26 minutes ago

  4. Political slugfest intensifies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of LS elections

    Videos27 minutes ago

  5. Vidya Balan Files FIR After Her Fake Social Media Account Was Created

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo