Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Molested by Street Vendor, CCTV Captures Horror

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Motinagar where a minor girl was allegedly molested by a street vendor. The disturbing incident has been captured on CCTV, and the accused vendor, named Jagdish was arrested by the police, followed by a complaint filed by the family of the victim.

Horrific Visuals Shock The Nation

The appalling visuals show the vendor inappropriately touching the 11-year-old when she went to his cart to buy some items. The incident reportedly took place on April 15.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Shocking NCRB Data on Crimes Against Children

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the cases of child abuse have shown a significant increase in the recent past, and a distressing 8.7 per cent increase in child abuse cases in 2022 was reported, reaching a total of 162,000 incidents.

Out of these 1.6 lakh cases, the majority are related to kidnapping and abduction, and cases were filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). However, it is believed that many such cases go unreported because of social stigma, fear, and lack of awareness, especially in rural areas.

NCRB also noted that most of the time, the culprits are individuals who are known to the victim.