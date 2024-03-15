Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper. | Image: ANI/ Representational

Advertisement

Lucknow: The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police, on Thursday, arrested two persons for their role in allegedly leaking the paper for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination that was held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The exam was held on February 11 across the state but, on March 2, the exam was cancelled by the state government following reports that the papers had been leaked and widely distributed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the STF said that it had arrested one Arun Kumar Singh and Saurabh Shukla, both natives of Pratapgarh, in connection with the paper leak. The duo were summoned to the STF headquarters and put under arrest after first being questioned.

Advertisement

The STF noted that there was another ‘mastermind’ involved in the leak. It was this mastermind that had reportedly sent the duo the paper on the day before the exam was scheduled to be held. The duo then forwarded the paper to others and charged money for the same.

STF officials said investigations into the matter are underway.

Advertisement

The names of the arrested accused will be added to the FIR lodged in Kaushambi district regarding the paper leak, the statement said.

The said FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating by inducement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.