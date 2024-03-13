Advertisement

Pratapgarh: A 6-year-old girl and two others were crushed to death on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Pratapgarh, after a speeding car collided with a roadways bus. The incident took place on Tuesday, during which two women also got injured.

Kunda Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Singh said, the incident took place near Bishia village in the Hathigawan area at about 8.30 pm when some people were going to Mangarh ashram from Prayagraj in a car.

The car rammed into a roadways bus, injuring five persons, including two women, Singh said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where three of them -- Anuj Goswami (32), Vaishnavi Goswami (25) and Gungun Goswami (6) were declared dead, the CO said.

The condition of two women -- Anita (40) and Twinkle (25) -- was stated to be critical and they were rushed to Prayagraj for better treatment, he said.

A probe is on in the matter. Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem, the officer added.

