Published 23:53 IST, August 30th 2024

Uttar Pradesh: Tiger Wreak Havoc In Lakhimpur, Elephants In Bijnor Amidst Wolves Fear In Bahraich

Amidst the terror of wolves in UP's Bahraich and Sitapur, an increase in tiger attacks in Lakhimpur and elephants in Bijnor have left residents in fear.