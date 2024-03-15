×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 06:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

The current names will be substituted with those of temples, saints, idols and freedom fighters. The government initially forwarded the proposal on Feb 12.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Image:X
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will change names of eight railway stations in the Amethi district. This development comes after the Union Home Ministry approved the state government's proposal to rename these prominent railway stations, as per media reports.  

Spearheaded by BJP Amethi Leader Smriti Irani, expressed her satisfaction with the move, stating, "Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi... I am happy to inform you that it has been decided to change the names of eight railway stations in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. This decision will prove useful in preserving the cultural identity and heritage of Amethi."

The current names will be substituted with those of temples, saints, idols and freedom fighters. The government initially forwarded the proposal suggesting renaming on February 12.

The proposal suggests renaming Kasimpur halt as Jais City and renaming several intermediate stations like Jais as Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Bani as Swami Paramhans, Misrauli as Maa Kalikan Dham, Nihalgarh as Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj as Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham, Warisganj as Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan, and Fursatganj as Tapeshwarnath Dham.

District president of BJP's Amethi unit, Ram Prasad Mishra, highlighted the 'long-standing demand' for renaming railway stations in Amethi after local entities. He further explained the ideas behind changing the names.

Kasimpur Halt Railway Station, named after Kasimpur village, Mishra argued that it is distant from the station, considering this area's predominantly Muslim population, it should be renamed as Jais City.

He further added, "The current Jais railway station is surrounded by ashrams, notably Guru Gorakhnath Dham ashram, hence the proposal to rename it after the ashram." Mishra emphasized the religious significance of the areas surrounding Bani, Misrauli, Akbarganj, and Fursatganj railway stations, leading to proposals for renaming them accordingly."

Mishra emphasised the government's aim to promote religious tourism in Amethi with plans for budget allocating soon.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

