Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies on the Spot in Bus Accident in Naina Devi Town, Himachal Pradesh
A woman devotee from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot when a bus hit her in Himachal Pradesh's Naina Devi town in Bilaspur district, the police said.
Bilaspur: A woman devotee from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot on Monday when a bus hit her in Himachal Pradesh's Naina Devi town in Bilaspur district, the police said on Monday. The woman was on a visit to the Naina Devi temple from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.
Reports say the driver lost control of the bus. As a result, the bus crushed the woman and rammed into a mountain near the Naina Devi bus stand.
Further investigations are underway, said the police.
With inputs from PTI.
