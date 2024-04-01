Advertisement

Bilaspur: A woman devotee from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot on Monday when a bus hit her in Himachal Pradesh's Naina Devi town in Bilaspur district, the police said on Monday. The woman was on a visit to the Naina Devi temple from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports say the driver lost control of the bus. As a result, the bus crushed the woman and rammed into a mountain near the Naina Devi bus stand.

Further investigations are underway, said the police.

With inputs from PTI.