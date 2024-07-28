sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:18 IST, July 28th 2024

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Directs Officials to Identify Sensitive Villages, Relocate Affected People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday directed the officials to immediately identify sensitive villages and relocate the affected people

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
23:18 IST, July 28th 2024