Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Uttarakhand: Doors of Kedarnath Dham to Open on May 10 for Devotees

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced that the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 10.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Temple Trek
Kedarnath Dham to open on May 10 at 7 am | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kedarnath Dham Update: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Friday announced that the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 10. The date was fixed by the committee on the holy occasion of ‘Mahashivratri’ on Friday.

As per the Kedarnath temple committee, the portals of the eleventh Jyotirlinga ‘Shri Kedarnath Dham’ will open May 10 sharp at 7 am.

Panchmukhi Doli to reach the Kedarnath temple on May 9

The temple committee said that the ‘Panchmukhi Doli’ will depart for Shri Kedarnath Dham on May 6 and will reach the Kedarnath temple on May 9 evening after passing through various stops.

The date of opening of the portals has been decided in a religious ceremony held on Friday in the presence of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay at the ‘Pachkadar Gaddi Sthal Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath’.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, International sand artist, Ajay Gupta made a replica of Kedarnath temple using 2151 biscuits in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

He later said, " We have made a replica of Kedarnath temple using biscuits. Last year we made a Shivling with 1,111 biscuits so after that we had this thought that a temple should also be made."
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

