Dehradun: Radha Raturi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand. The official announcement was made on Wednesday, instructing Raturi to assume her new role immediately. She takes over from Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, whose tenure concluded on the same day.

Throughout her administrative career, Raturi has held various important positions, serving as a bureaucrat in both undivided Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Her husband, Anil Raturi, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired in November 2020 as the Uttarakhand director general of police.

Raturi's Transition from Journalism to IAS

Raturi's appointment is historic as she becomes the first woman to hold the top administrative post in Uttarakhand. Her journey in public service started after completing a degree in history from Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1985. Despite her initial passion for journalism, she transitioned to civil services.

Initially drawn to writing as a student, Raturi was part of the editorial board of her college magazine in the early 1980s and served as its editor for two years. She also worked as a journalist for the Bombay edition of the Indian Express and later for India Today after completing a mass communication course.

Her determination led her to take the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination three times, succeeding in each attempt. Initially joining the Indian Information Service, she later switched to the Indian Police Service after clearing the exam in 1987.

Raturi's decision to join the Indian Administrative Service came after her father's advice, a civil servant himself. Despite originally belonging to the Madhya Pradesh cadre, she changed it post-marriage to align with her husband's Uttar Pradesh cadre.