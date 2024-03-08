Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:15 IST
Uttarakhand: Man-Eater Leopard Responsible for Killing 2 Children Captured in Dehradun
A total of 12 cages, 40 camera traps and four live cameras were used to find and capture the man-eater leopard in a hunt that lasted two months.
Dehradun: After a hunt that lasted two months, a man-eater leopard was finally captured by locals on the outskirts of Dehradun on Thursday. The adult leopard, aged between five and six, was responsible for attacking and killing two children in the Singli and Galjwadi areas. The local forest department constituted two teams to patrol the Singli area of the Raipur range where the big cat was seen roaming around.
A total of 12 cages, 40 camera traps and four live cameras were used to spot and then capture the leopard.
Villagers of the area who had been living under the fear of the big cat for the last few months breathed a sigh of relief after news of the capture reached them, Zilla Panchayat vice president Dipak Pundir said.
With inputs from PTI.
