Dehradun: A News coming from Uttarakhand where an accident occurred late Sunday evening at the Silkyara tunnel construction site on the Yamunotri highway.

A mudslide on the roadway caused a shotcrete machine to loose control, tragically resulting in the death of the machine operator, Govind Kumar.

According to reports from the Uttarkashi police, the incident occurred around 8 pm. The 24-year-old Kumar, who was operating the machine at the time, lost control due to the mudslide and plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 20 to 25 meters below the road level.

Govind Kumar who was rushed to the nearest primary health center for treatment, died on the way due to heavy injuries.

Last year in November 41 labours were stuck inside the silkyara tunnel who were later rescued after 17 long rescue operation.