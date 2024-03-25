×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Uttarakhand: Mudslide Triggers Shotcrete Machine Fall Near Silkyara Tunnel, Operator Loses Life

An accident occurred late Sunday evening at the Silkyara tunnel construction site on the Yamunotri highway

Reported by: Digital Desk
Silkyara tunnel construction site
Silkyara tunnel construction site | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Dehradun: A News coming from Uttarakhand where an accident occurred late Sunday evening at the Silkyara tunnel construction site on the Yamunotri highway. 

A mudslide on the roadway caused a shotcrete machine to loose control, tragically resulting in the death of the machine operator, Govind Kumar.

Advertisement

According to reports from the Uttarkashi police, the incident occurred around 8 pm. The 24-year-old Kumar, who was operating the machine at the time, lost control due to the mudslide and plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 20 to 25 meters below the road level.

Govind Kumar who was rushed to the nearest primary health center for treatment, died on the way due to heavy injuries.

Advertisement

Last year in November 41 labours were stuck inside the silkyara tunnel who were later rescued after 17 long rescue operation. 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anurag Thakur

Paris Olympics

a minute ago
Ananya Panday with cousin Alanna

Alanna's baby shower

13 minutes ago
JOBS

EU on Apple, Google, Meta

23 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi wishes on holi

25 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk Cardior Pharmaceuticals acquisition

Novo Nordisk

29 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's Paycheck

29 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished

Cong Min Stokes Row

34 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

36 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

41 minutes ago
Ram Charan with Sukumar

Ram Charan's Next Film

an hour ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad

Aus PM Wishes Holi

an hour ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Dupe in War 2?

an hour ago
Silkyara tunnel construction site

Uttarakhand Silkyara

an hour ago
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal

EU antitrust watchdog

an hour ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

an hour ago
BYD is going to launch Seal on November 1, 2023 in India

China car loans

an hour ago
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka

Janadharna Rejoins BJP

an hour ago
jyoti mirdha and hanuman beniwal

Beniwal From Nagaur

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News17 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo