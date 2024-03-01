Uttarakhand: New Weekly Train Service Between Tanakpur-Dehradun Gets Nod, CM Dhami Thanks PM Modi | Image:PTI/Representative

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced that the Central Government has approved a new weekly train service between Tanakpur-Dehradun to bolster transportation facilities for local people.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the weekly train service between two sites.

“Fast pace of development, double engine government. On behalf of all the people of the state, hearty gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Union Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for accepting the earlier request and approving the new weekly train service between Tanakpur-Dehradun by the Central Government.”

“The launch of this rail service will definitely provide better transportation facilities to the local people,” he added.