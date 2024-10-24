sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Leopard Causes Panic in Uttarakhand's Tehri, Schools Shut till Oct 26

Published 07:52 IST, October 24th 2024

Leopard Causes Panic in Uttarakhand's Tehri, Schools Shut till Oct 26

A forest department shooter has been deployed to capture the leopard, but despite four days of effort, it remains at large.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
leopard with two eye colors
A forest department shooter has been deployed to capture the leopard, but despite four days of effort, it remains at large. | Image: X_@supriyasahuias
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:52 IST, October 24th 2024