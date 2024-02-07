Advertisement

Dehradun: State of Uttarakhand is on the verge of claiming the title of first Indian state post-Independence to implement the Uniform Civil Code which provides legal framework based on uniformity for marriage, divorces, land, property, adoption, inheritance laws, and others, irrespective of religious affiliation.

Republic has accessed exclusive details of the UCC Bill, tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 800-page final report submitted by five-member panel to CM Dhami underlines the need to exempt tribal communities from its scope of influence and focuses on women empowerment, by bold steps such as ban on polygamy and formation of uniform marriage age across religions.

The report further weighs on prohibiting Halala, Iddat, and Triple Talaq, rightful under Muslim peronal law. It further regulates process of adoption, live-in relationship and maintenance.

Advertisement

UCC Bill: Impact on Marriage, Divorce | Top Points

The proposed UCC Bill in Uttarakhand criminalises practices like halala, iddat, and triple talaq.

Both spouses will possess identical reasons and justifications for seeking divorce. The criteria for divorce applicable to husbands will also extend to wives.

Polygamy will be banned, thus preventing second marriages while the first spouse is alive.

Prohibition of child marriage.

The Bill intends to set a uniform marriage age for both genders, irrespective of religion.

Compulsory registration of marriage after commencement of the act.

Divorce to be carried via petition presented in the court by either party to the marriage on several grounds on concern.

UCC Bill: Conditions of Marriage For All Religions

The report draws that a marriage may be solemnized/contracted between a man and a woman, if the following conditions are fulfilled, namely -

Advertisement

Neither party has a spouse living at the time of the marriage

At the time of the marriage, neither party is incapable of giving valid consent in consequence of unsoundness of mind.

At the time of the marriage, though capable of giving valid consent, has been suffering from a mental disorder of such a kind or to such an extent so as to be unfit for marriage; or has been subject to recurrent attacks of insanity.

The man has completed the age of twenty-one years and the woman the age of eighteen years.

The parties are not within the degrees of prohibited relationship, unless the custom or usage governing one of them permits marriage betwcen the two, provided that such customs and usage are not against the public policy and morality.

The marriage is not prohibited under any law in force.