Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescuer Wakeel Hassan Refuses DDA Offer for Temporary Accommodation

After losing his house in a demolition drive, Wakeel Hassan reportedly refused a DDA offer for a temporary accomadation as it was only made 'verbally'.

Digital Desk
Wakeel Hassan speaking to the media after his house was demolished.
Wakeel Hassan speaking to the media after his house was demolished. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Mere hours after his house was razed in a demolition drive, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), reportedly offered to move Wakeel Hassan one of the rat-hole miners made famous by being part of the Uttarkashi Silkyara tunnel rescue operation — to a temporary accomadation. However, Hasan was quoted in a report by PTI as saying that he had declined the offer as it was only made verbally. 

Some TV channels showed Hassan and his family sitting and having dinner amid the rubble of what used to be their home.

Advertisement

He spent the night on a footpath with his wife and their two children. The family's neighbours' provided them food and other necessary items.

Hassan's house was razed in a demolition drive carried out by the DDA in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas area. Several other houses were demolished during the drive.

Advertisement

In a video message released on Wednesday, Hassan said his house had been demolished, rendering him and his family homeless.

Not long ago, the rat-hole miner was feted for his role in rescuing with his team 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in November last year.

Advertisement

A DDA source told PTI that agency officials met Hassan on Wednesday night.

"Some DDA officials went to the demolition site and offered to move Hassan and his family to a temporary accommodation but he refused the offer," the source said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hassan said he wants authorities to make their offer in writing.

"Around midnight, some DDA officers came and offered to shift me and my family to a guest house in Vasant Kunj," Hassan told PTI.

Advertisement

He claimed the DDA officials also told him that "a house will also be provided in the Govindpuri area soon, but I refused to accept their offer because the assurance was verbal".

Hassan had alleged on Wednesday that no notice was served to him before the demolition.

Advertisement

"We rescued 41 people from the Silkyara tunnel and got this in return. Earlier, I had requested the authorities and the government to give this house to me but to no avail. Today, without any (prior) information, DDA (officials) came and demolished it," he had said.

The DDA had said the demolition drive was carried out on land that was "part of planned development land".

Advertisement

Police said several structures built illegally were demolished during the drive.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo