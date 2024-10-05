sb.scorecardresearch
  • Vadodara Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns Out to Be Hoax; FIR Registered

Published 15:16 IST, October 5th 2024

Vadodara Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns Out to Be Hoax; FIR Registered

Authorities at the Vadodara airport received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises

Reported by: Digital Desk
Authorities at the Vadodara airport received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises | Image: Screengrab
