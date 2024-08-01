Published 23:09 IST, August 1st 2024

Will Make Every Effort to Implement Kavach on Entire Rail Network: Vaishnaw

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Demands for Grants of railways to the tune of Rs 7.89 lakh crore with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assuring the House that the government will make every effort to implement automatic train-protection system Kavach in the right earnest.