Published 16:10 IST, November 13th 2024
Karnataka High Court Rejects Union Bank’s Plea to Transfer Valmiki Corporation Scam Case to CBI
Valmiki Scam: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed Union Bank of India’s petition seeking transfer of Valmiki corporation case to CBI.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Karnataka High Court Rejects Plea To Transfer Probe In Valmiki Corporation Scam To CBI | Image: ANI
