  Karnataka High Court Rejects Union Bank's Plea to Transfer Valmiki Corporation Scam Case to CBI

Published 16:10 IST, November 13th 2024

Karnataka High Court Rejects Union Bank’s Plea to Transfer Valmiki Corporation Scam Case to CBI

Valmiki Scam: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed Union Bank of India’s petition seeking transfer of Valmiki corporation case to CBI.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court Rejects Plea To Transfer Probe In Valmiki Corporation Scam To CBI | Image: ANI
16:10 IST, November 13th 2024