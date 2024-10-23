sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Valuable Engagement': US on Meeting With Indian Probe Panel in Pannun Case

Published 07:33 IST, October 23rd 2024

'Valuable Engagement': US on Meeting With Indian Probe Panel in Pannun Case

US described interactions with India's inquiry committee as "valuable engagement," following discussions on the foiled assassination plot targeting Pannun

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US described interactions with India's inquiry committee as "valuable engagement," following discussions on the foiled assassination plot targeting Pannun
US described interactions with India's inquiry committee as "valuable engagement," following discussions on the foiled assassination plot targeting Pannun | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:33 IST, October 23rd 2024