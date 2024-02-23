Not only the Vande Bharat Express, but Shatabdi Express is also being upgraded to run at speeds of up to 160 kmph on the Mumbai to Ahmedabad route. | Image: PTI

Mumbai: Indian Railways is bringing exciting news for passengers who often travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Vande Bharat Express will now run at a faster speed of what was previously intended at 160 kilometres per hour, starting from March. This will reportedly make the journey quicker and more convenient for travellers.

According to reports, Western Railway has almost finished upgrading the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route to support these higher speeds. As a result, the travel time between the two cities is expected to be reduced by half an hour. This means passengers can reach their destinations faster than before.

Since its launch in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has expanded to over 40 routes across India. It, as per reports from the Railway Ministry, will continue to grow its network, making it more accessible to people in different states.

Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to New Delhi to Operate on Wednesdays

In response to passenger demand, the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to New Delhi will now also operate on Wednesdays. This change has also been approved by the Ministry of Railways, upon the request of local BJP leaders following requests from travellers.

Indian Railways is also working on Mission Raftaar which has an aim to increase the speed of various types of trains by at least 25 kilometres per hour. This initiative will improve the efficiency of the railway network and benefit passengers.

Shatabdi Also Set to Reach 160 Kmph

Not only the Vande Bharat Express, but the Shatabdi Express is also being upgraded to run at speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour on the Mumbai to Ahmedabad route. This will provide travellers with more options for fast and comfortable journeys.

These developments are part of Indian Railways’ efforts to modernise and improve the railway system. By making travel faster and more efficient and in turn enhance the experience for millions of passengers across the country. The Vande Bharat Express, with its increased speed and expanded services, is leading this transformation in intercity travel in India.