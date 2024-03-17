The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 89 crore. | Image: YouTube Screengrab

Pune: The Pune railway station is gearing up to construct a coach maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express. The whole process is expected to take at least an year and the tender process is likely to begin soon.

According to sources, the Vande Bharat trains will start operations on two routes – Pune-Secunderabad and Pune-Baroda.

The construction task has been handed over to the railway construction department. The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 89 crore.

After Wadi Bandar depot in Mumbai, this will be the second depot of Central Railway. Three Vande Bharat rakes will be maintained and repaired here simultaneously.

Vande Bharat train will commence its services from Pune after the depot gets completed. For the first time, a ‘Covered (Roof) Pit Line’ will be constructed here.

Presently, Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express runs from Pune station. The maintenance and repair of the Vande rake is carried out at Wadi Bandar itself.

