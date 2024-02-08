Mumbai: Vande Bharat Jalna-CSMT Train Suffers Glitch

Advertisement

Mumbai: A Vande Bharat Express train heading to Mumbai from Jalna in Maharashtra suffered a glitch in its braking system on Tuesday morning, resulting in a delay of around 30 minutes, officials said.

The train halted at the Asangaon station, about 75 km from here, in neighbouring Thane district and resumed its journey at 11.25 am after the technical issue was fixed, they said.

Advertisement

The train departs from Jalna around 5.05 am and reaches the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai at 11.55 am. It halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan Junction, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction and Aurangabad stations on both the directions.

“The train suffered a glitch in its braking system at around 11 am, and left for Mumbai around 11.25 am after the technical issue was resolved,” a Central Railway official said.

Advertisement

On Saturday, a Jalna-bound Vande Bharat Express train from CSMT got delayed due to a cattle hit incident between Lasur and Potul stations in Marathwada. The train’s brake pipe, front panels and other parts were damaged in the incident.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the sixth Vande Bharat train of Maharashtra, via video conference from Ayodhya on December 29 (last month), but its regular services started from January 1. (With inputs from PTI)