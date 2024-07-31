sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 23:18 IST, July 31st 2024

Varanasi: Cremation, Ganga Aarti Spots Shifted as Swollen Ganga River Inundates Lower Steps

Rise in Ganga water level caused by recent heavy rains here has halted cremations on the lower steps of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ganga Ghat in Varanasi
Varanasi: Cremation, Ganga Aarti Spots Shifted as Swollen Ganga River Inundates Lower Steps | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:18 IST, July 31st 2024