Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Free Boat Rides at Ganga Ghats in Varanasi on Jan 22 to Mark Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

The announcement for the same was made by secretary of Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, Shambhu Sahni.

Apoorva Shukla
Ganga Ghats in Varanasi
Ganga Ghats in Varanasi | Image: Varanasi Tourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varanasi: The boat owners here have decided to provide free rides to devotees and tourists at Ganga ghats on January 22 to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the association declared on January 11.  Free boat rides would be available on all the 84 Ganga ghats on January 22. 

The announcement for the same was made by secretary of Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, Shambhu Sahni. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the trust, he said.

Shambhu Sahni, secretary of Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, said, "The Nishad community, which majorly comprises of boatmen, has an unbreakable relationship with Lord Shri Ram. While going to the forest, Nishad Raj had helped Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman and Maa Sita cross the river in his boat without charging any fee." 

"Taking this tradition forward, free boat service will be provided to the devotees and tourists going from one end of the Ganga to the other at all the 84 ghats of Banaras on the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir," Sahni added.

On the occasion of the Ram temple consecration, a 'shobha yatra' (procession) will also be taken out from Raj Ghat to Nishadraj Ghat here in which hundreds of people are expected to participate, Sahni added.

 

(With PTI inputs) 

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

