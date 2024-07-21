sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:03 IST, July 21st 2024

Varanasi Municipal Body Orders Closure of 96 Meat Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route From Monday

Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), on Sunday, ordered the closure of meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Sawan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi meat shops
Varanasi Municipal Body Orders Closure of 96 Meat Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route From Monday
