July 21st 2024
Varanasi Municipal Body Orders Closure of 96 Meat Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route From Monday
Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), on Sunday, ordered the closure of meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Sawan.
Varanasi Municipal Body Orders Closure of 96 Meat Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route From Monday
July 21st 2024