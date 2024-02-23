English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway: How 6-Lane NH319B Will be a Gamechanger

At present, the distance between Varanasi and Kolkata stands at approximately 690 km, requiring around 12 to 14 hours to cover by road.

Digital Desk
Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway
Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway | Image:Republic Digital
  • 2 min read
Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway: The upcoming Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata greenfield expressway is set to cut down the travel between the two cities. At present, the distance between Varanasi and Kolkata stands at approximately 690 km, requiring around 12 to 14 hours to cover by road. However, with the proposed expressway, this travel time is expected to be halved, reducing it to just 6 to 7 hours.

This ambitious project, designated as NH319B by the NHAI, falls under the Bharatmala Pariyojna (BMP) program. It will span a length of 610 km, running parallel to the existing National Highway NH-19 (formerly NH-12). The expressway will commence at Varanasi Ring Road, near Barhuli village, and seamlessly connect with NH-16 near Uluberia, Howrah District in West Bengal.

Varanasi Ranchi Kolkata Expressway routes

  • The proposed expressway, slated for completion by 2026, will start from Varanasi, pass through Bihar and Jharkhand and end in Bengal
  • Commencing its journey in Varanasi, the expressway will traverse through Bihar, entering at Chand and exiting at Imamganj in Gaya after covering a distance of around 160 kilometres.
  • Authorities are also planning to dig a 5-kilometer-long tunnel through the Kaimur hills to go under the Sone River in Tilauthu, Sasaram. This tunnel will allow the road to connect directly to Aurangabad via the Grand Trunk Road instead of having to go around.
  • Once the expressway crosses Bihar, it will make its entry into Jharkhand via Hunterganj in Chatra district. From there, it will continue its journey towards West Bengal, cutting through Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts before reaching Purulia district. 

Once operational, this expressway will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to economic growth and development by facilitating faster and more efficient transportation between Varanasi and Kolkata.

 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:04 IST

