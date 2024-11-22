Published 13:36 IST, November 22nd 2024
Varanasi Women Gang that Stole Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh at 'Katha' Busted; 15 Held
A women gang in UP's Varanasi, involved in jewellery theft worth Rs 10 lakh has been busted and 15 women have been arrested by the police.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Varanasi Women Gang Busted, 15 Arrested | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:36 IST, November 22nd 2024