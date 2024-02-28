English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 11th, 2021 at 14:38 IST

Varsities, colleges to reopen in MP from Sep 15 with 50 pc attendance

Varsities, colleges to reopen in MP from Sep 15 with 50 pc attendance

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) After remaining shut for months due to the COVID-9 pandemic, universities and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50 per cent attendance from September 15, an official said on Saturday.

The state has at least 1,400 colleges and 56 universities with nearly 13.5 lakh students, of which two lakh are freshers, the official said.

Advertisement

“All teachers and non-teaching staffers have been asked to conduct classes with 50 per cent students from September 15,” state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said in a release.

It is mandatory for teaching, non-teaching staff and students to submit certificates of having taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

Advertisement

Apart from this, COVID -19 appropriate behaviour must be strictly adhered to on college and university campuses, the minister said.

Online classes for students will continue, and officials have been asked to chart out a timetable for online and offline classes, he said.

Advertisement

Libraries, hostels and mess will reopen in a phased manner in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Yadav added.

Madhya Pradesh saw five fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, following which the state currently has 130 active infections. PTI LAL ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published September 11th, 2021 at 14:38 IST

Mohan Yadav

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

19 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

19 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. R Praggnanandhaa crushes Vincent Keymer in opener of Prague Masters

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Anderson calls COMPLETELY IGNORED Indian bowler as world-class

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Greater Noida: 2 Nurses Help Woman Give Birth at Busy Road Intersection

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info16 minutes ago

  5. 'He experiences a bit of pain': Another Indian player heads to London

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo