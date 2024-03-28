×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Varun Gandhi or Maneka Not in Fray From Pilibhit for First Time Since 1989

BJP's Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi did not turn up here on the last day of filing of nominations for the seat, putting at rest speculation that he might enter the fray as an independent candidate after the party denied him a ticket.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
varun gandhi
Varun Gandhi or Maneka Not in Fray From Pilibhit for First Time Since 1989 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pilibhit: BJP's Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi did not turn up here on the last day of filing of nominations for the seat, putting at rest speculation that he might enter the fray as an independent candidate after the party denied him a ticket.

The BJP had replaced him with Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada, who filed his nomination papers from the Pilibhit seat on Wednesday in the presence of his ministerial colleague Swatantra Dev Singh and party state president Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Advertisement

The speculation over Varun Gandhi contesting from Pilibhit had intensified after his representative bought a set of nomination papers last week.

This is for the first time in over three decades that the mother-son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi will not be in the fray from the Pilibhit constituency which is located in the Terai belt bordering Nepal.

Advertisement

The denial of ticket to Varun Gandhi this time did not come as a surprise as he has been criticising the BJP on the issues of farmers, health and jobs.

After he was replaced by Prasada, reports did the rounds that Varun Gandhi might contest from the seat as an independent candidate. The suspense ended on Wednesday when he did not turn up before the nominations ended at 3 pm on the day.

Advertisement

His mother Maneka Gandhi, the sitting MP from Sultanpur, was, however, given another chance from the same seat by the BJP.

The Pilibhit seat has remained with Maneka Gandhi or her son Varun Gandhi since 1996.

Advertisement

Maneka Gandhi won the seat on a Janata Dal ticket in 1989, lost in 1991 and won again in 1996. She won from the constituency in 1998 and 1999 as an Independent candidate. She won the seat in 2004 and 2014 as a BJP candidate.

Varun Gandhi won the seat in 2009 and 2019 as a BJP candidate.

Advertisement

Addressing a rally after Prasada filed the nomination papers, Chaudhary said, "Varun Gandhi is a senior leader and the party will soon give him some task." Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Varun Gandhi is our leader and the party will use him at some other place." The main opposition, the Samajwadi Party, has made Bhagwat Saran Gangwar its candidate from Pilibhit. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Anis Ahmed Khan as its nominee from the constituency.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education for Children

Beyond Jobs education

7 minutes ago
Beckenham

Beckenham

7 minutes ago
Bank robbery in Rajasthan's Baran district

Bank Robbery in Baran

7 minutes ago
Delhi records warmest day

Delhi Records Warmest

10 minutes ago
23 Days To Polls And Multiple Defections Injure Congress; Is The INC Imploding?

Is The INC Imploding?

17 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Molesting Minor Girl

20 minutes ago
US investigators recover data recorder of crashed cargo ship

Crashed Cargo Ship

30 minutes ago
Man Who Duped More Than 600 Investors To The Tune Of Rs 380 Crore Nabbed In Uttarakhand

Man Who Duped Investors

34 minutes ago
nitin gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Toll

38 minutes ago
LS polls: Filing Of Nominations For 1st Phase Of Elections In UP Ends

LS polls: Filing Of Nomin

40 minutes ago
Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

43 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mumbai suicide

44 minutes ago
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu And 4 Others Set To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema

an hour ago
-Suspects plead not guilty in human smuggling case

Death On Canada border

an hour ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

3 Injured in Sambalpur

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia, Neetu At Pali Hill

an hour ago
Bhimaa

Bhimaa On OTT

an hour ago
Man Found Dead Outside Friend's House In Delhi's Maidan Garhi, Police Suspect Suicide

Man Found Dead Outside

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. Siblings Injured After Falling Off Flyover as Car Hits Them; Driver Held

    India News7 hours ago

  5. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo