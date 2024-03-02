Advertisement

Vasai: A video footage has surfaced on social media today showing minor siblings who got crushed under the wheels of a school bus.

The viral video is said to be from Vasai area of Mumbai. The viraI video comes with a furious caption which says, “Is your driver blind, St Augustine High School? Minor siblings were crushed under the wheels of a loaded school bus in Vasai. The driver fled from the spot. The rising accidents expose farce claims made during road safety programmes of government agencies”.

The incident is from the Vasai area of Mumbai where a school bus belonging to St Augustine High School, crushed two minors. The driver involved in this gruesome act fled from the spot immediately.

Click Here For Video Link

This entire incident was captured in a CCTV footage near by, video shows the date of 1-3-2024, and the timing of the accident records 14:06 afternoon.

screengrab of cctv footage

Netizens in the comment section are extremely furious condemning the entire incident and blaming the blond spot which needs to be rectified immediately.

One comment says, “It's horrible. Wish and pray that the children are alive and will recover fully". Another viewer says, “Horrible. Driver must punished under 302."

sreengrab of comment section

This horrific Vasai school bus incident should be an eye opening one for the traffic rule violators, drivers and also for the parents who leave their kids on the busy streets carelessly.