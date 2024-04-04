×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Veg Thali Gets Dearer by 7% in March on Onion, Tomato Price Surge: Crisil

The vegetarian thali's cost became dearer by 7 per cent in March primarily due to the rise in onion, tomato, and potato prices, Crisil said on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarati Thali
Veg Thali Gets Dearer by 7% in March on Onion, Tomato Price Surge: Crisil | Image:gujarattourism.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The cost of a vegetarian thali became dearer by 7 per cent in March primarily due to the rise in onion, tomato, and potato prices, an arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said on Thursday. A cool down in poultry prices led to a 7 per cent decline in non-vegetarian thali, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis said in its monthly "Roti Rice Rate" report.

The cost of a vegetable thali -- comprising roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad -- increased to Rs 27.3 per plate in March from Rs 25.5 in the year-ago period, but was cheaper than Rs 27.4 in February 2024, it said.

Advertisement

"The cost of the veg thali increased due to a surge of 40 per cent, 36 per cent and 22 per cent on-year in prices of onion, tomato and potato, respectively, due to lower arrivals of onion and potato and low base of last fiscal for tomatoes," the report said.

The report also noted that due to lower arrivals, prices of rice increased 14 per cent and pulses by 22 per cent when compared to the year-ago period.

Advertisement

In the case of non-veg thali, in which only dal gets replaced by chicken, the price declined to Rs 54.9 as against Rs 59.2 in the year-ago period, but was higher when compared with Rs 54 per thali in preceding February.

A 16 per cent decline in the cost of the broiler prices, which has a 50 per cent weight in the overall price, was the primary reason for the decline in the cost of non-vegetarian thali on a year-on-year basis, it said.

Advertisement

When compared with February, the prices of broiler increased 5 per cent because of the start of the holy month of Ramadan and higher demand, the report said. (With inputs from PTI) 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Angkrish Raghuvanshi likened to Shubman Gill

India's NEXT Shubman Gill

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Thursday 04/04/2024 Result

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

5 minutes ago
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Buys New Home

6 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

6 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto

7 minutes ago
IBM Microsoft experience zone

IBM partners Microsoft

7 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Dies After Suspected

9 minutes ago
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni's aura

10 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson

Ritchson's SHOCKING Past

10 minutes ago
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

8-yr-old Odisha boy

15 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

20 minutes ago
Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Air India Express launche

24 minutes ago
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring

US Visa Interview

26 minutes ago
Gujarati Thali

veg thali price

28 minutes ago
Youth killed in Delhi

Murder in Delhi

30 minutes ago
CBSE Exam Format changed: The revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.

CBSE Exam Format

32 minutes ago
iitb

IIT Bombay Jobs

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo