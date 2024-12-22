sb.scorecardresearch
Vehicle In Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s Convoy Overturns In Pali, 3 Policemen Injured

Pali: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje cavalcade on Sunday met with an accident after a police vehicle in the convoy suddenly overturned on the while attempting to save a bike rider in the Pali district. According to the police, three out of six policemen travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries. All the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

