Ramban: Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a vehicle skidded off road near Maligam in Ukhrall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday.

According to sources, the tragic incident happened due to slippery conditions.

The vehicle was on its way from Maligam to Ukhrall when it skidded off the road near Maligam.

Four bodies were recovered from the accident site. The injured have been shifted to PHC Ukhrall. Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, bringing the temperature down in the upper reaches. More details are awaited.

