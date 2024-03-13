Advertisement

New Delhi: National Capital ranked number 1 on the list with most number of vehicle thefts followed by Chennai in the second place and Bengaluru in third place, said Acko in its second edition of Theft Report 'Theft & the City 2024'.

The report revealed a 2X surge in vehicle thefts in India between 2022 and 2023. In both the years, Delhi has continued to top the charts.

Advertisement

According to a startling revelation in the report, one vehicle is stolen every 14 mins in National Capital Region of Delhi.

The vehicle theft spiked from 5 percent in 2022 to 10.5 percent in 2023 in Chennai. Meanwhile, vehicle theft in Bengaluru spiked from 9 percent to 10.2 percent in 2023.

Advertisement

Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai emerged as cities with least number of vehicles theft in the country.

