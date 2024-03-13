×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

1 Vehicle Stolen Every 14 Mins in National Capital Region of Delhi

New Delhi ranked number 1 on the list with most number of vehicle thefts followed by Chennai in the second place and Bengaluru in third place, said a report.

Car sales
1 Vehicle Stolen Every 14 Mins in National Capital Region of Delhi | Image:Republicworld
New Delhi: National Capital ranked number 1 on the list with most number of vehicle thefts followed by Chennai in the second place and Bengaluru in third place, said Acko in its second edition of Theft Report 'Theft & the City 2024'. 

The report revealed a 2X surge in vehicle thefts in India between 2022 and 2023. In both the years, Delhi has continued to top the charts. 

According to a startling revelation in the report, one vehicle is stolen every 14 mins in National Capital Region of Delhi.

The vehicle theft spiked from 5 percent in 2022 to 10.5 percent in 2023 in Chennai. Meanwhile, vehicle theft in Bengaluru spiked from 9 percent to 10.2 percent in 2023. 

Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai emerged as cities with least number of vehicles theft in the country. 
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

