Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:20 IST
1 Vehicle Stolen Every 14 Mins in National Capital Region of Delhi
New Delhi ranked number 1 on the list with most number of vehicle thefts followed by Chennai in the second place and Bengaluru in third place, said a report.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: National Capital ranked number 1 on the list with most number of vehicle thefts followed by Chennai in the second place and Bengaluru in third place, said Acko in its second edition of Theft Report 'Theft & the City 2024'.
The report revealed a 2X surge in vehicle thefts in India between 2022 and 2023. In both the years, Delhi has continued to top the charts.
Advertisement
According to a startling revelation in the report, one vehicle is stolen every 14 mins in National Capital Region of Delhi.
The vehicle theft spiked from 5 percent in 2022 to 10.5 percent in 2023 in Chennai. Meanwhile, vehicle theft in Bengaluru spiked from 9 percent to 10.2 percent in 2023.
Advertisement
Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai emerged as cities with least number of vehicles theft in the country.
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.