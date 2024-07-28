Published 14:47 IST, July 28th 2024

Vehicles Weighing Under 3 kg, Cars With Capacity of 50: CAG Flags Errors In Rajasthan's Records

A four-wheeler weighing less than 3 kg, vehicles recorded as registered before the purchase date, cars with a seating capacity of 50 -- these are some of the errors detected by the CAG in records of vehicles in Rajasthan.