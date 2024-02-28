English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 24th, 2022 at 18:38 IST

Vendors cannot occupy site round the clock, should leave after vending hours: HC

Vendors cannot occupy site round the clock, should leave after vending hours: HC

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A vendor has no right to occupy the place of vending and keep his articles there round the clock, and they should leave with all belongings after vending hours are over, the Delhi High Court has said.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, dealing with an application by a set of street vendors from the Okhla Industrial Area seeking to be made parties to the proceedings concerning the removal of encroachment there, said a certificate of vending only entitles the street vendor to vend in terms of the conditions on which the licence is granted and they can therefore use the allotted site only during the hours provided for in the vending licence.

Advertisement

"The vendor has no right to occupy the place of vending round the clock and to keep his/her articles at the place of vending continuously. He could only come to the vending site allotted to him during the hours of vending which is permitted under the terms of the licence, and he should leave the place at the end of such hours, with all his belongings and goods," the bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla, said.

In the application, the applicants claimed that on account of the court's order passed last month in which it directed the removal of encroachments, they would be uprooted from their place of vending and hence, sought a direction to restrain the action.

Advertisement

The court opined that the application was without any merit and dismissed it while observing that it has only directed the removal of encroachment in the area, and the vendors claimed to be in possession of certificates of vending issued by the authorities.

"This application has been moved by a set of street vendors who claim that they have been issued certificates of vending by the corporation.. Vide our order dated 24.03.2022, we have only directed removal of encroachments in the area. A certificate of vending only entitles the street vendor to vend in terms of the conditions on which the licence is granted," the court stated.

Advertisement

On March 24, the court had directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and other authorities concerned to take action to remove unauthorised construction and encroachment on public land in the Okhla Industrial Area.

The order was passed on a PIL, initiated on its own by the court, over the issue of illegal construction and encroachment on public land in the area.

Advertisement

The PIL committee of the high court had recommended that a July 7, 2017 letter by an individual be treated as a PIL in which he had complained against illegal construction and encroachment on public land in the industrial area.

It was alleged in the letter that the illegal construction was not removed by the authorities despite judicial orders, and that the local people of the area were facing issues due to illegal grabbing of public land and roads. PTI ADS IJT

Advertisement

Published April 24th, 2022 at 18:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

43 minutes ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

19 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HawkEye founder shuts down England over igniting DRS controversy

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Over 1,100 Participate in Traditional 'Palkhi Yatra' at BAPS Temple

    World23 minutes ago

  3. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries23 minutes ago

  4. Ambanis Kickstart Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities With Anna Seva

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Spreads at 3 Buildings in Srinagar, Rescue Underway | Video

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo