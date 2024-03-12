×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

'Very Important Milestone': President Droupadi Murmu On Agni-5 First Flight Test

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated DRDO scientists for the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Very important milestone': President Droupadi Murmu on Agni-5 First Flight Test
'Very important milestone': President Droupadi Murmu on Agni-5 First Flight Test | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated DRDO scientists for the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile under Mission Divyastra, calling it a "very important milestone" in India’s march towards greater geo-strategic role and capabilities.

In her message on 'X', the supreme commander of the armed forces said, "The state-of-the-art technology developed indigenously is a firm step in the direction of India becoming Atmanirbhar." "The flight test of Agni V under Mission Divyastra marks a very important milestone in India’s march towards greater geo-strategic role and capabilities...I convey my heartiest congratulations to the Team DRDO for this major achievement. I am sure they will keep moving apace in their quest for excellence and self-reliance," as PTI reported.

Advertisement

The weapon system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages ensuring that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points within the desired accuracy.

Based on Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, the missile system has several nuclear warheads capable of hitting multiple targets in one go or hitting one location with multiple warheads.

Advertisement

The capability is an enunciator of India's growing technological advancement.

The Agni-5, with a range of 5,000 km, is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country. The missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

Advertisement

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. Fahadh Faasil Starrer Aavesham Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. FC Goa make ISL playoffs after exciting 3-3 draw with Punjab FC

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo