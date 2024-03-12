Vested Interests: Milind Deora Slams Aaditya Thackeray For Criticising Urban Park Plan

Advertisement

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the Shinde government of indulging in a land-grab deal regarding the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Milind Deora slammed Thackeray saying that the ones who could not develop Maharashtra are spreading fake news.

The Eknath Shinde-led cabinet, on Monday, gave green signal to construction of an urban park in Mumbai. The urban park would be constructed on 120 acres of land, which was earlier with Royal Western India Turf club, and is popularly known as Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Advertisement

Reacting to the same, Aaditya Thackeray said that Uddhav Sena would not allow a single brick to be laid on the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, adding that the Shinde government is handing over open spaces in the Mumbai city to builders.

For the Sake of Opposing it: Milind Deora Schools Aaditya Thackeray

Responding to Thackeray's accusation, MP Milind Deora said that Thackeray was opposing the plan as it was being proposed and executed by the Shinde government. Deora posted a video on social media platform X explaining the timeline of the Urban Park plan.

“Vested interests who failed to do anything for 11 years are now spreading dangerous misinformation about the government's plans for the Mahalakshmi Racecourse. Today’s cabinet decision sets the record straight. 120 acres of land in the heart of Mumbai will be transformed into a people’s Central Park,” said Deora in his post on X.

Advertisement

On Thackeray's remarks, Deora said, “The land grab is by Mumbaikars, for Mumbaikars.” Calling the Park- People's Park, Deora requested the people of Mumbai to get involved in the project. “I urge Mumbaikars to get involved & reclaim what is rightfully theirs,” said Deora.

“If Aaditya Thackeray was so passionate about open spaces, why didn't he convert the racecourse into a public park. The lease on this land expired in 2013 and it wasn't renewed for 11 years. Why so?" questioned Deora. Deora also reminded that Uddhav Thackeray had himself unveiled a plan to convert the land into a theme park in 2013.

Advertisement

Vested interests who failed to do anything for 11 years are now spreading dangerous misinformation about the government's plans for the #MahalakshmiRacecourse.



Today’s cabinet decision sets the record straight. 120 acres of land in the heart of Mumbai will be transformed into a… pic.twitter.com/vHKfm2L4iO — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora)

Deora said that the plan currently proposed is way greener than the one unveiled by Uddhav Thackeray back then.

All About Urban Park Plan of Shinde Government

The Shinde cabinet cleared the proposal to develop an urban park, which will come up on 120 acres of the land, on Monday. The total size of the land is 211 acres and the remaining 91 acres will be given on lease to RWITC for another 30 years

The land parcel will be developed into Central Park by the BMC. Earlier the land was with the Royal Western India Turf club, popularly known as Mahalaxmi racecourse.

Advertisement

The CMO said that the park will be designed on the lines of New York's Central Park and London's Hyde Park.