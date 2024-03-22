×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Veteran BJD Leader Damodor Rout Dies at 81: All About The Odisha Politician

A veterinary doctor by profession, he had joined politics in the 1970s after being influenced by the legendary Biju Patnaik

Damodar Rout
Damodar Rout | Image: X
Bhubaneswar: Veteran leader Damodor Rout died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday, his family said. Rout was admitted to the hospital on March 18 after a heart attack and was on a ventilator. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday.

Rout, 81, is survived by his son Sambit Routray, the BJD MLA of Paradip, and daughter Pritinanda, a corporator of Bhubaneswar. Rout's wife Snehalata Mohapatra, a retired school teacher, had died earlier.

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several noted personalities expressed their grief over Rout's demise. Rout's family said that his mortal remains will be consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri. 

Who was Damodor Rout? 

A veterinary doctor by profession, he had joined politics in the 1970s after being influenced by the legendary Biju Patnaik. He was first elected to the assembly in 1977.

He has been an MLA seven times -- five times from Erasama in Jagatsinghpur and twice from Paradip. He also held several important portfolios as a minister in the governments headed by both Biju Patnaik and his son Naveen Patnaik.

He joined the BJP in 2019 after his expulsion from the BJD for "anti-party" activities. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Erasama-Balikuda seat.

His expulsion was revoked on January 1 this year, following which he returned to the BJD.

Tributes Pour in for Damodor Rout 

In a post on X, the chief minister said Rout's works for the service of the people will always be remembered.

"I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Dal leader and former minister Damodor Rout. This is an irreparable loss to Odisha politics. His work for the service of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and my condolences to the bereaved family members," he said.

The Raj Bhavan said that the governor has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former minister.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

