Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Delhi Hospital With Chest Infection

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, 98, was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Friday evening, October 16, after developing a chest infection. His condition is stable, according to hospital officials.

Advani was brought to the hospital at around 7:30 pm and admitted to the pulmonary department, where he is receiving treatment under the supervision of a team of doctors. He remains under observation, and medical tests are underway.

The latest hospitalisation comes months after Advani was admitted to the same hospital in May 2026 due to age-related health complications. He remained under medical care for a few days before being discharged.

The BJP veteran was also hospitalised several times in 2024. In December that year, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for medical management and investigations. He was treated under the supervision of a neurologist, and the hospital had reported that his condition was stable. He was discharged on December 25, 2024.

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PM Modi Visited Advani Earlier This Month

Advani's latest hospitalisation comes just over a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited him at his New Delhi residence on October 7. The Prime Minister met the veteran leader to seek his blessings on completing 25 years as the head of government, a milestone tracing back to October 7, 2001, when Modi first became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Following the meeting, Modi acknowledged Advani's decades of public service and said his contributions had left a lasting imprint on national life.

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Advani's Political Career

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, Advani is among the senior-most leaders of the BJP and played a significant role in the party's rise as a major political force in India.

He served as the BJP president on three occasions and was instrumental in expanding the party's organisational base across the country. His Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 became a major turning point in Indian politics and brought the Ram Temple movement to the centre of national political discourse.

Advani served as Union Home Minister in the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1998 to 2004. He subsequently served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

In recognition of his contribution to public life, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2024. He was previously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.