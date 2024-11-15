sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • VIDEO: 2 Dead After Speeding Thar, Driven by Minor, Crashes Into Truck in Kashmir

Published 22:15 IST, November 15th 2024

VIDEO: 2 Dead After Speeding Thar, Driven by Minor, Crashes Into Truck in Kashmir

Two minors died and two others were injured in a crash on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway. A video surrounds social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Thar collides with Truck, video viral
Thar collides with Truck, 2 minor killed; video viral | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:15 IST, November 15th 2024