Published 21:39 IST, December 1st 2024
VIDEO: 4 dead, 5 Injured as Ambulance Ferrying Patient to Bihar Overturns in MP's Seoni
Four lost their lives and five others were injured on Sunday after an ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni overturned after allegedly hitting a pedestrian.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Seoni: Four lost their lives and five others were injured on Sunday after an ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni overturned after allegedly hitting a pedestrian.
The accident took place on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway (NH34) under Dhuma police station limits, he added.
"The ambulance was ferrying an injured person identified as Anish Shah (18) from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to his native place in West Champaran in Bihar. Two drivers and six of his kin were in the ambulance when it hit a pedestrian Ranglal Kulaste, slammed into a pole and then overturned after," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Apoorva Bhalawi said.
He identified the deceased as Pratima Shah (35), Prince Shah (4), Mukesh Shah (36) and Sunil Shah (40).
The five injured persons are hospitalised in Jabalpur, Bhalawi added. (with PTI inputs)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:39 IST, December 1st 2024