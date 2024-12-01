VIDEO: 4 dead, 5 Injured as Ambulance Ferrying Patient to Bihar Overturns in MP's Seoni

Seoni: Four lost their lives and five others were injured on Sunday after an ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni overturned after allegedly hitting a pedestrian.

"The ambulance was ferrying an injured person identified as Anish Shah (18) from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to his native place in West Champaran in Bihar. Two drivers and six of his kin were in the ambulance when it hit a pedestrian Ranglal Kulaste, slammed into a pole and then overturned after," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Apoorva Bhalawi said.