Published 07:56 IST, October 19th 2024
VIDEO: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Walks Out Of Tihar Jail, Gets Hug From Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh
AAP's Satyendra Jain was accorded a warm welcome by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, senior leaders of the party Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain being greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh after the former walked out of the Tihar Jail | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
20:57 IST, October 18th 2024