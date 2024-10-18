sb.scorecardresearch
  VIDEO: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Walks Out Of Tihar Jail, Gets Hug From Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

Published 07:56 IST, October 19th 2024

VIDEO: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Walks Out Of Tihar Jail, Gets Hug From Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

AAP's Satyendra Jain was accorded a warm welcome by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, senior leaders of the party Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Satyendar Jain walks out of Tihar Jail
AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain being greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh after the former walked out of the Tihar Jail | Image: PTI
20:57 IST, October 18th 2024